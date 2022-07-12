A Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody after an altercation occurred July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody after an altercation occurred July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prince George cop shoots arrestee during altercation at detachment

Police watchdog investigating after man sustained serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody Monday (July 11).

RCMP took the man in Monday morning after he was reported stealing something near 15th Avenue and Victoria Street, according to initial information collected by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C (IIO).

Officers arrested the man and were preparing to put him in a cell when an altercation broke out and one cop shot the man, according to RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the IIO.

It’s now investigating to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the RCMP. The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ ALSO: Man in his 50s sent back to the U.S. Midwest after coming to meet girl at B.C. park

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

northernbcPoliceRCMP

Previous story
Jaffray man found dead after search
Next story
Two convicted for roles in Abbotsford hog farm protest

Just Posted

Gas in Cranbrook is currently listed at $2.13 per litre at most stations. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
High Kootenay gas prices mainly due to competition: analyst

A Category 2 open burning prohibition has been announced by the Southeast Fire Centre. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin
Southeast Fire Centre bans Category 2 open burning fires

Jay Chalke is B.C.’s Ombudsperson. His office invites West Kootenay people who believe they have been treated unfairly by a provincial or local government to make an appointment during the week of July 18-22. Photo: Amy Romer
Treated unfairly by provincial government? B.C. Ombudsperson visiting West Kootenay

Bob Keating (left) writes and edits The Headwaters podcast, and Mitchell Scott is its producer and host. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘Tell them something unique in a unique way’: The Headwaters podcast tells surprising Kootenay stories