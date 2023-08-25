‘Pulling together in terrifying times’: Trudeau visits wildfire impacted Okanagan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the media, city officials, and firefighters at Fire Hall 33 in West Kelowna on Friday morning (Aug. 25) about the Grouse Complex wildfires. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Central Okanagan.

The Prime Minister visiting Fire Hall 33 in West Kelowna to meet with local firefighters, city officials, and the media to discuss the Grouse Complex blaze that has affect three separate communities in the last week.

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult summer for so many Canadians from coast to coast to coast as communities have been hit with wildfires, extreme weather events on top of all the other economic events people are facing,” said Trudeau. “The one thing we’ve been able to see everywhere across the country is communities stepping up to be there for each other.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in West Kelowna on Friday morning (Aug. 25) to meet with firefighters and city officials about the Grouse Complex wildfires. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

“It is an extraordinary credit to all Canadians how people have pulled together in the most difficult and terrifying times,” said Trudeau. “I’m here in Kelowna today to be able to thank so many of the firefighters who have been on the front lines here over the past while.

“We are going to continue to be there as a federal government in supporting, whether it’s with Canadian Armed Forces, whether it’s provincial resources,” continued Trudeau.

He may also visit the area affect by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

More to come.

READ MORE: Flights resuming at Kelowna International Airport

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaKelownaOkanagan