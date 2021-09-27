BC Wildfire is planning a prescribed burn at McLeod Creek in late September or early October. (File photo-BC Wildfire)

Prescribed burn planned for area north of Nakusp

The McLeod Creek burn will be dependent on weather and site conditions

BC Wildfire Service is planning a prescribed burn near McLeod Creek, four kilometres north of Nakusp.

The 20.5 hectare burn will be highly visible from the village as well as those travelling along Highway 23.

The exact timing of the burning will depend on weather and site conditions, said BC Wildfire in a news release. However, it will likely be ignited in late September or early October.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though light smoke may also linger in the following days,” said the news release.

The goal of the burn is to improve community wildfire protection by reducing fuels in the village’s wild land urban interface.

