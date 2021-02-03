Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)

POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Protect Our Winters has launched a free climate change education platform for students and teachers across Canada.

Hot Planet Cool Athletes was developed in partnership with leading climate researchers and educators at the University of Waterloo Interdisciplinary Centre on Climate Change.

“POW Canada’s Hot Planet Cool Athletes presentation was informative and engaging,” said Naia West, conservation program coordinator at Timberline Canadian Alpine Academy, in a news release. “It got our students excited about environmental and climate action, and keen to volunteer on local projects.”

The platform features three components: a video presentation a climate educators portal and a climate challenge for students.

The video features Olympic gold medalist Kelse Serwa and legendary freeskier, film producer and climate activist Mike Douglas delivering a clear, comprehensive overview of climate science. The 28-minute film includes discussions on causes and effects along with actionable solutions that every student can participate in. Discussion questions are also provided for a deep discussion after the film.

READ MORE: Organization against climate change comes to Revelstoke

Instructors can also host a professional athlete ambassador over Zoom for a personalized introduction and Q&A session, prior to showing the video.

The educators portal provides access to a carefully curated bank of climate education resources, included targeted exercises for grades 2-12, tools and information to engage students in a broad range of activities.

The challenges are fun, diverse, effective and empowering. The aim is to encourage students to take action and become climate advocates within their own classrooms and communities, through political, creative, sustainable and even crazy means.

“We know youth will be the driving force behind the innovation and social transformation needed to accelerate Canada’s response to climate change,” said Dave Erb, executive director for Hot Planet Cool Athletes, in a news release. “Investing in the creation of an engaging virtual presentation, a new dynamic website and a first-of-its-kind Climate Educator’s Portal are important tools for equipping students and teachers with the resources to educate and inspire the next wave of climate champions.”

For more information about Hot Planet Cool Athletes and the education platform visit www.hotplanetcoolathletes.ca.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit
Next story
Genelle man scores $75,000 on ‘Scratch & Win’ ticket

Just Posted

Interior Health is warning of fentanyl and benzodiazepines in local drug supply.
Alert issued for Castlegar area after fentanyl found in illicit drug supply

A high concentration of fentanyl and benzodiazepines found in illicit drugs in the Castlegar area

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

Allan Johnson won $75,000 from a Bingo Multiplier Scratch & Win ticket. Photo: Submitted
Genelle man scores $75,000 on ‘Scratch & Win’ ticket

“I thought the machine was falling off the table!”

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
COVID-19: No new deaths, 51 new cases in Interior Health

Fifty people are in hospital with the virus, 21 of whom are in intensive care

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No indications of community spread after COVID-19 variant detected in Interior: IH

Individual in Interior Health contracted the coronavirus variant while travelling

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores five Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Most Read