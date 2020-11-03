(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Pot with estimated value of $8 million destroyed by RCMP in Merritt, B.C.

Police estimate the value of the drugs at around $8 million

Mounties in British Columbia’s southern Interior have destroyed a bumper crop of bud after finding thousands of illegal marijuana plants.

A statement from RCMP says as many as 100,000 plants were discovered growing along Highway 8, outside Merritt, about 250 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Police say Health Canada had not authorized the cannabis grow operation.

Officers returned with a search warrant last Friday and destroyed the plants along with a quantity of dried and processed marijuana.

Police estimate the value of the drugs at around $8 million. (CFJC)

READ MORE: Home nurse visits could play big role in reducing cannabis use, smoking in young mothers

To read more about cannabis in Canada, visit the Canadian Evergreen, a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers.

The minimum age to legally buy, possess, grow and use cannabis within B.C. is 19 years and over. It is a criminal offence to sell cannabis to a young person under the age of 19. Canadian Evergreen is only for adults aged 19 or over.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

cannabis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Fundamentally bizarre’: Edmonton woman who drove SUV into mother won’t go to prison
Next story
Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as U.S. votes

Just Posted

The portion of trail was washed out in April of 2016. Photo: Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association
Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association looks to complete $100,000 in repairs along rail trail

A washout took out 200 metres of the trail back in April of 2016

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
36 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health since Friday

The total number of cases in the region is now at 777

Trafalgar teacher Martin Corbett’s class has been learning how to repair bikes after the school received 38 donations of used equipment. Photo: Tyler Harper
Old bikes find new life thanks to Nelson students

A Trafalgar Middle School class has been repairing 38 donated bikes

The bobsled race has traditionally been a staple event at the carnival. File photo
Upcoming Rossland Winter Carnival cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

This is the first time the carnival won’t be held in decades

A tender for the project will be sent out on BC Bid. Photo: B.C. Government
Nakusp Elementary School child care centre set to open in May 2022

Conceptual drawings and project timelines for centre have already been complete

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a news conference at Fraser Health office, where new gathering restrictions have been imposed, Oct. 29, 2020. (B.C. government/Facebook)
B.C. adds another 299 cases of COVID-19, three deaths

Active cases now more than 3,000, 92 in hospital

Stock photo
Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

Most Read