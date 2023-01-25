Nelson police have reported Katharine Rivard missing. Photo: Submitted

Nelson police have reported Katharine Rivard missing. Photo: Submitted

Police searching for missing Nelson woman

Katherine Rivard was last seen 6-8 days ago

The Nelson Police Department is appealing to the public for assistance in locating Katherine Rivard.

In a news release, the police stated that Rivard is a Caucasian 39-year-old woman who is five-foot-seven, 160 pounds, with short brownish grey hair, brown eyes and a double nose piercing.

Rivard was last heard from approximately six-to-eight days ago.

The news release states that Rivard’s disappearance is “cause for concern in regards to her wellbeing.”

Anyone with any information should contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919.

Previous story
Totem pole returning to Bella Coola, Nuxalk territory, after decades in Victoria museum

Just Posted

This truck, parked at the foot of Giveout Creek Road on the Jan. 21 weekend, contained unopened mail that the RCMP says was stolen. Photo: Julie-Ann Chapman
RCMP investigating after stolen Slocan Park mail found in parked truck

Nelson police have reported Katharine Rivard missing. Photo: Submitted
Police searching for missing Nelson woman

Lemon Creek entering the Slocan River from the left. Photo: Lucas Jmieff
Lemon Creek class action lawsuit can proceed, says appeal court

The Bass Coast and Shambhala electronic music festivals each host drug-checking services. An Interior Health report shows a rise in festival goers having their drugs checked, especially if they bought drugs at the festival. Photo: Bass Coast
B.C. music festival visitors more likely to use drug-checking services: Interior Health