Police searching for missing Keremeos man, maybe headed to Nakusp

Keremeos RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 38-year-old man Nathan Bell. (RCMP photo)

The Keremeos RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Nathan Bell, 38, was last seen April 29 2021.

Police believe Bell left Keremeos in a white 1991 Chrysler Dynasty with a B.C. licence plate marked ME3 27K.

He may be travelling to either the Vancouver Island or Nakusp areas, police said.

Bell is described as a 38-year-old Caucasian male with short brown hair and green eyes. He is approximately six feet tall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bell is urged to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Missing Keremeos man Nathan Bell is believed to be driving this 1991 Chrysler Dynasty. (RCMP photo)

