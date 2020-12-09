Police are searching for the driver of a red Mini Cooper who was travelling erratically near Nelson. Photo: Submitted

Police searching for driver of Mini Cooper after chase near Nelson

The driver was reported as travelling erratically

Police are searching for the driver of a red Mini Cooper who they say was travelling erratically Friday near Nelson.

The West Kootenay Integrated Road Safety Team said in a release Tuesday that a driver heading west on Highway 3A was reported to police Friday afternoon. A police car was waiting for the driver at the junction of Highway 3A and 6, but the Mini Cooper drove past and continued on at a high speed north on Highway 6.

Police said no pursuit occurred because they did not want to put the public at risk. But a witness directed police up a road where they found the Mini Cooper abandoned in front of a closed gate at a home.

That home, it turned out, was owned by the registered owner of the car. The driver however continues to be missing.

Police told the Nelson Star it was not clear yet if the person driving the car was also the owner. They added the car was not stolen.

Anyone with information about the driver’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact Const. Alain Therrien of the West Kootenay Integrated Road Safety Unit at 250-354-5180.

