Police make arrest in Grand Forks bank robbery

Police have made an arrest in connection with the robbery at Grand Forks CIBC.

According to a press release a man was arrested in Creston, on April 30.

“Investigators from the Grand Forks RCMP worked tirelessly on this crime, gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses. Grand Forks Mounties worked with officers from the Creston RCMP detachment and were able to quickly advance this investigation and identify a suspect,” states the release, issued by Sgt. Darryl Peppler.

On April 21, at 4:07 pm, a man entered the CIBC on Second Street, and made off with a large sum of cash. The suspect wore a hoodie and had his face covered, approached a teller and made a threat that he had a gun and demanded the money. The suspect was handed some cash and then fled from the scene.

Briaden Rosch, a 35-year-old man from the Creston area, is charged with numerous offenses including robbery, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and firearms.