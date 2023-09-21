Police look to identify body pulled from Fraser River in 2022

Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckRichmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP)Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP)
Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo stock image courtesy of Richmond RCMP)Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo stock image courtesy of Richmond RCMP)
Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP)Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. (Photo courtesy of Richmond RCMP)

Richmond RCMP say a body they pulled from the Fraser River last year was in the water so long they’ve been unable to identify who the man was.

In hopes of enlisting help from the public, the detachment has now released photos of the clothing the man was wearing at the time of his death.

This included a red Taiga branded jacket, a black hoodie with a skull logo and the words “Buffalo 1972 David Bitton” on the left breast and a grey long-sleeved shirt with an image of a wolf silhouette and the words “Howl You Doing?”. He was also wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants and black Adidas training shoes in a size 10.5.

Police say the man was about 5’9” tall and 130 pounds, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

His body was discovered in the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file 2022-14167. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

READ ALSO: Cat hitches ride from Penticton to Dawson Creek

DeathRichmond

Previous story
Woman dead after crash at Lower Mainland parkade entrance
Next story
High and dry at the Arrow Lakes Reservoir

Just Posted

Slocan Community Health Centre (pictured) emergency room faced temporary service reductions. This is just one of many rural health centres that are experiencing staffing and other issues. (Black Press File photo)
Slocan Community Health Centre closed Thursday

Debris, which once sat under water, has been unveiled by low water levels. (Photo by Jim Robertson)
High and Dry: Changing water levels on Arrow Lakes

The beach at McDonald Creek Provincial Park has eroded due to fast-changing water levels. (Photo by Josh Piercey)
High and dry at the Arrow Lakes Reservoir

Movement is Medicine, a new trail race, will be held in Nelson on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30. The organizers include (L-R): Randy Richmond, Alexandra Forsythe, Danica Weager and Jaclyn Dexter. A logo for the event was designed by former Mount Sentinel Secondary student Sage Piller. Photo: Tom Weager
New Nelson trail race to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation