(The Canadian Press)

Police investigating after insults, expletives yelled at federal minister’s staff

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling

Ottawa police are investigating after someone yelled obscenities at a member of federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna’s staff, video of which was posted to social media.

A 90-second video circulating on social media appears to have been shot by the person who was yelling, after asking to see McKenna at her downtown Ottawa constituency office last week.

After being told the office was closed due to COVID-19, the individual yells expletives and insults at the employee about McKenna and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

McKenna says she has been in touch with both the Ottawa Police Service, which is investigating, as well as the RCMP.

This isn’t the first time McKenna has been targeted, as vulgar and sexist graffiti was spray-painted across the front of her campaign office following the 2019 election.

McKenna says such incidents have become increasingly common for politicians, suggesting the growing polarization in the U.S. and on social media are contributing to the problem.

The Canadian Press

federal government

