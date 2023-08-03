Police identify ‘person of interest’ in suspicious Castlegar fires

‘There has been a concerning amount of fires’

A suspicious wildland fire in Fairview grew to 100 metres by 200 metres on July 30. Photo: CFD

Castlegar RCMP have identified a “person of interest” in relation to a number of suspicious fires in the Castlegar area in recent months.

“Castlegar RCMP has been investigating all reported suspicious fires in partnership with Castlegar Fire Department,” Cpl. Jason Olney told Castlegar News.

“There has been a concerning amount of fires found to be unattended. Most of the fires are still under investigation with a person of interest identified.”

Olney also said that the July 30 wildland fire in Fairview remains under investigation and police are working on positively identifying a suspect.

“The neighbours in the area have been a great help and are urged to continue to keep a watch out for any suspicious activity,” said Olney.

The Fairview fire broke out around 3:30 a.m., and the Castlegar Fire Department had already attended two other suspicious fires in Blueberry that night around 9 p.m.

Castlegar’s deputy fire chief, Nick Ahlfeld, says CFD responded to at least five suspicious fires in July.

