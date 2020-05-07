Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Vancouver Island family’s car

The Victoria Police Department has arrested a suspect in an incident Monday that saw an arrow shot a car with a young family inside. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police arrested one man Tuesday, May 5 after an arrow was shot into a car containing two young children on Monday.

Around 11 a.m. on May 4, members of the Victoria Police Department were called to the Cook Street and Pandora Avenue intersection for a report that someone had shot an arrow into a vehicle stopped at a red light while travelling southbound on Cook Street.

The driver told police they heard a loud noise, which they thought was a rock striking their car, but when they got home noticed a 10-inch metal arrow lodged in the side of the car.

The car was occupied by a young family including a two week old and a three year old. No one was injured.

On Tuesday afternoon, a tip from the public led police to a suspect. The man, who is known to police, was arrested at a hotel in the 300-block of Gorge Road East. He faces recommended charges of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RELATED: Victoria police investigate after driver finds arrow embedded in vehicle

READ ALSO: Meth package shot into B.C. prison with bow and arrow

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

VicPDVictoria Police Department