Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation. (HAVAN Photo)

PODCAST: Following B.C.’s Burden family through their real-time renovation

TODAY IN BC: Project Planning and tough choices that had to be made

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

In the latest episode of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ things are getting real as the Burden Family realizes their Pinterest dreams might not all come true after bringing together the designer, builder and required engineers in the project planning stage.

Host Jennifer-Lee Gunson explores the realities and sometimes tough choices that had to be made to realize their dream, within budget.

“Having the Burdens live in the basement through the project resulted in big impacts on what was possible upstairs,” said Cara Hansen of Triple Dot Design. “The engineer came in with a curve ball, making the basement unliveable and this created a domino effect on the kitchen and bathroom design upstairs.”

Homeowner Justin Burden said: “We were presented with a cost-benefit analysis. Moving a wall or post just 12 or 24 inches, the financial implications of that were significant, and so we decided that wasn’t the route for us. We had to forgo the kitchen island and claw foot tub.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

