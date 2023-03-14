Eric Lee, VictorEric Design Build. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Exploring high-performance home trends and associated benefits

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

What is a high-performance home and what does it mean for you and your family?

Understanding the different industry accreditations, keeping up with building trends, and knowing what type of high-performance home is right for you can be overwhelming.

‘When people are looking to build a home for their family to live in, it is a smart idea to build above basic code to some level of high performance. Consistent temperature control throughout the home, improved sound barriers, better air quality, increased energy efficiency, and a reduced environmental footprint with improved durability are just some of the benefits that can be realized in high-performance homes’, says Eric Lee.

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee on this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Trail Appliances, Vicostone Canada, Rami Films, jPod productions, and AI Technology & Design.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Top secret WW2 training base once existed north of Naramata
Next story
Room erupts in cheer as Trail debate student takes top spot in B.C.

Just Posted

After the prepared topic was released in early February, the JL Crowe team began their journey researching, collecting articles and becoming familiar with resolutions. Retired lawyer and King’s Counsel, Leigh Harrison, provided a legal understanding of each of junior and senior topics. Photo: Submitted
Room erupts in cheer as Trail debate student takes top spot in B.C.

Birkley Valks reads a children’s book during a drag story time outside Nelson City Hall on Saturday. Valks was scheduled to read at the Nelson Public Library before online threats postponed the event. Instead, Valks read at an impromptu event organized in support of the library. Photo: Tyler Harper
PHOTOS: Supporters hold drag story time outside Nelson City Hall following backlash

The trial of Alex Willness following the death of Allan Young in 2020 was in its third day on March 8 at the Nelson courthouse. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
‘We can’t let him get away’: Nelson witness testifies to detaining man who allegedly struck Abbotsford officer

Pool closures and the cancellation of aquatic and lifesaving programs due to COVID created a severe shortage of lifeguards in Trail and beyond. Photo: Jim Bailey
City of Trail takes innovative approach to attract pool staff and lifeguards