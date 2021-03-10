A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron

Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather to a remote British Columbia fishing lodge in July 2019 led to a float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others.

The TSB says the plane left Vancouver airport’s water aerodrome on July 26, 2019, for Calvert Island on B.C.’s central coast despite poor weather forecasts for the area.

The investigation report says the pilot continued flying in bad weather and reduced visibility, and was not able to determine the Cessna 208 Caravan’s proximity to rising terrain, crashing into a hillside on Addenbroke Island, about 17 kilometres from the fishing lodge.

The TSB says the float plane was equipped with flight data monitoring equipment but was not required by regulation to establish a flight data monitoring program.

The TSB investigation says air operators with flight data monitoring equipment that do not actively monitor their flight operations may drift toward unsafe practices that increase the risk to flight crew and passengers.

The pilot died in the crash and the three male passengers who were killed were from South Carolina, Washington state and Germany.

The TSB says four passengers were seriously injured and one received minor injuries.

Fatal Plane CrashFloat plane crash

