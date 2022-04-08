PHOTOS: B.C. still finding cars, homes, debris in major rivers after November floods

A camper, green bin, mobile home and household debris floating in the Tulameen River. (BC Government photo)A camper, green bin, mobile home and household debris floating in the Tulameen River. (BC Government photo)
A red car stuck in the mud just outside Merritt in the Coldwater River. (BC Government photo)A red car stuck in the mud just outside Merritt in the Coldwater River. (BC Government photo)
Debris of a small home on the banks of the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)Debris of a small home on the banks of the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)
An excavator sits amid woody debris in the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)An excavator sits amid woody debris in the Coquihalla River. (BC Government photo)

Nearly five months after catastrophic flooding washed away roads and devastated communities across B.C., crews are still removing debris from waterways.

In a series of tweets, B.C. Spill Response said that just this week they’ve removed several vehicles and structures from rivers.

Multiple vehicles, a building and a garage were removed from the Nicola River. A backhoe was removed from the Thompson River. Woody debris is being removed from Similkameen and Tulameen waterways. Multiple vehicles and a building were removed from the Coquihalla River and crews are clearing smaller human-made debris from shorelines in the Fraser Valley and Coquihalla waterways.

“To date, more than 270 items of debris have been identified and recovery efforts are underway,” B.C. Spill Response Tweeted.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada estimated that insured damages from the floods reached at least $450 million, making it the most costly weather event in B.C. history.

Several provincial highways are operating with temporary repairs. The cost of permanent fixes to damaged infrastructure is expected to be in the billions.

The province has launched an online tool called the Flood Debris Explorer that shows various locations where flood debris has been recovered on an interactive map. The map includes information on the types of debris, the status of cleanup efforts and photos.

To report a spill, or flood-related debris in a waterway, British Columbians can call 1-800-663-3456.

