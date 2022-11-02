RCMP officers in red serge march alongside a hearse carrying RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang’s casket to her regimental funeral, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP officers in red serge march alongside a hearse carrying RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang’s casket to her regimental funeral, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

PHOTOS: A sea of red serge as thousands of officers honour B.C. RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang

As many as 2,000 officers from B.C. and across Canada taking part in the procession

Thousands of officers dressed in red serge marched in unison in a procession led by an RCMP pipe band, a hearse and riderless horse in the funeral for fallen RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang Wednesday.

The procession in Richmond, B.C., began underneath a large Canadian flag hung between two extended ladders from firefighting trucks, as civilians and firefighters in uniform, poppies pinned to their lapels, lined the streets to watch the march.

Yang, a 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer, was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

Yang shot the suspect before she died, and B.C.’s police watchdog later said Jongwon Ham underwent surgery for his injuries.

Ham, 37, is accused of first-degree murder in her death and was due in a Vancouver court Wednesday for remand.

Yang, who lived in Richmond, is being honoured by a regimental, or military-style, funeral in accordance with RCMP protocols for an officer who dies in the line of duty.

The RCMP said as many as 2,000 officers from B.C. and across Canada are joined in the procession by members of the Canada Border Services Agency, the Armed Forces, sheriffs, firefighters and B.C. Ambulance Service, while another 1,500 members will also attend the funeral.

RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau said the turnout is no surprise because an on-duty death impacts every police officer.

“We all look out for each other, we all have each other’s back, and when something tragic like this happens, it’s very detrimental to all of us,” he said in an interview ahead of the procession Wednesday. “I think having a lot of us come together is good for everybody. It’s part of the healing process.”

Yang’s family said in an earlier statement that they are “going through immense grief” but are grateful for the condolences and support they have received, issuing thanks to the RCMP for making the arrangements to formally honour her.

Angel Liu, the director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Taiwan’s de facto diplomatic office in Vancouver, said she attended a private funeral over the weekend with about 400 people, including Yang’s friends and family, colleagues, Richmond city councillors and the mayor.

“Yang’s family members shared with us how excited Yang felt when she first became an RCMP officer and she chose this career from her heart,” Liu said in an interview conducted in Mandarin Wednesday.

“She is the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, so I am here to represent the Taiwanese government to pay respect and tribute to Const. Yang.”

RELATED: Funeral to honour RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang in Richmond, B.C.

RELATED: B.C. Taiwanese Canadian community pays tribute to slain RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang

Metro VancouverPoliceRCMP

 

A Canadian flag is flown from the ladders on fire trucks as the procession for RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang makes its way to her regimental funeral, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Canadian flag is flown from the ladders on fire trucks as the procession for RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang makes its way to her regimental funeral, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP officers in red serge march to the regimental funeral for RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP officers in red serge march to the regimental funeral for RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An RCMP officer in red serge is reflected in the hearse carrying RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang's casket to her regimental funeral, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP officers in red serge march to the regimental funeral for RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP officers in red serge march to the regimental funeral for RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP officers in red serge march to the regimental funeral for RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP officers in red serge march to the regimental funeral for RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death two weeks ago while she helped a City of Burnaby employee issue an eviction notice to a man living in a tent at a local park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Previous story
Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports
Next story
VIDEO: Delta police investigating fireworks-involved assaults after Halloween gathering

Just Posted

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

The Nakusp and Area Community Forest hosted the BC Community Forest Association (BCCFA) from October 19-21st for the BCCFA annual conference and AGM. (Contributed by Skye Cunningham)
NACFOR hosts 200 forestry delegates during BCCFA conference

Selkirk College sustainability co-ordinator Laura Nessman (right) and Laura Sacks from the West Kootenay Climate Hub are two of the organizers of this year’s TEDxSelkirkCollege Countdown event that is taking place online on Sunday, Nov. 6. The two-hour event will feature a dozen local presenters and is free to everyone in the community. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College hosts TEDx online event

Reach for the Mic winners Zavenda Blackmore, Matty Turner, and Hillaree Blackmore pose together on stage after the competition on Oct. 28. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston’s Reach for the Mic singers take home prizes