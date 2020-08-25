A picture of the ATV. Photo: Milton Begin

Person steals $20,000 ATV from Arrow Lakes property

The incident occurred on Saddleview Road around Aug. 17

Arrow Lakes resident Milton Begin is in disbelief after someone stole a 2017 Polaris Ranger off-road ATV from his property around Aug. 17.

The incident occurred on Saddleview Road and Begin found his property gate cut open and his $20,000 ATV gone after he had returned from a short trip from Alberta.

“I couldn’t believe something like this could happen,” said Begin.

“I was extremely disapointed that a person or group in our community would something like this.”

While this is the first theft that has occurred on Begin’s property, he said boats, campers and trailers have all been stolen from the area in the last two months.

Begin believes the person stole the ATV because they knew he was going to be away from his home.

“I made the mistake of posting to Facebook that I’d be gone to Alberta for a few days,” said Begin.

“Upon reflection, I think that was the wrong thing to do and I’m going to stop posting my location on social media.”

Begin is also in talks with his neighbours to install numerous security cameras around their properties.

Begin has notified RCMP about the incident.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Nakusp

