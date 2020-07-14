Perry Siding man drowns in kayaking accident

John Boivin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Slocan Valley man drowned last month while kayaking in the Slocan River near Perry Siding.

Police say the 59-year-old man was a skilled paddler, but overturned while navigating in the side channels in the area on the evening of June 17.

He was not wearing a life jacket.

“Neighbours observed him and were able to communicate with him, but he slipped under the water before they could get out there,” said Cst. Corey Chaloner of the Slocan Lake RCMP detachment.

The neighbours were able to pull the man out of the river but could not revive him. His name has not been released.

Police can’t say why the man lost control of his kayak, but say the river in full spring runoff can be dangerous.

“Unfortunately, this is a tragedy that did not have to occur,” says Chaloner. “We really would like to remind people going on the water to always wear a personal floatation device. It could save your life.”

— From the Valley Voice