Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

Repair work will focus on three sites that saw major damage during the November floods

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Permanent repairs are on the way for flood-damaged sections of the Coquihalla Highway.

In a news release, the province said work will begin this summer to restore the highway to its full four-lane capacity. Work will take place at the Bottletop Bridges 50 kilometres south of Merritt, the Juliet Bridges three kilometres south of Bottletop; and the Jessica Bridges, 48 kilometres south of Juliet.

The province expects the work to be “substantially completed” by winter 2022.

“All efforts will be made to minimize traffic disruptions during peak travel hours, and crews will work overnight when possible,” the release states.

The contract for development and early construction work on sections of the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt has been awarded to KEA5, a joint venture between Peter Kiewit & Sons and Emil Anderson Construction. The province did not include a cost estimate for the project.

A request for proposals has been issued for flood-damaged sections of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon. Three sections: Falls Creek Bridge, Tank Hill Crossing and Nicomen River Bridge are included in the repair project. The request for proposals will close on Sept. 14 and the contract will be awarded shortly after.

As for Highway 8, the province said they are making “good progress” on restoring the corridor which was largely swallowed by the Nicola River. The storms completely washed out 25 sections of the highway between Merritt and Spences Bridge, leaving the corridor closed since November.

The province said crews have completed temporary repairs on 18 of the damaged sites and construction has started on two more. Work is being planned for the near future at the five remaining sites to complete temporary repairs along this route.

