A passenger was killed on Highway 3, in Princeton Wednesday (Aug. 19), while riding in a stolen vehicle. Photo Andrea Demeer

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

A truck that crashed over an embankment on Highway 3 in Princeton, killing one person, was stolen, according to RCMP.

The passenger of the vehicle died after the truck hit a tree and burst into flames.

RCMP have yet to identify the man.

The crash occurred Wednesday, Aug. 19, at about 12:30 p.m.

The driver was pulled from the wreck by bystanders and airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

“The passenger was trapped and was not able to escape,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov, RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The Nissan pick up truck was pulling a trailer loaded with several canoes, stated Halskov.

“Witnesses reported the pickup‑trailer combination was being driven in an erratic manner prior to the collision.”

The truck left the highway, travelled down an embankment, and landed in the parking lot of a community park.

The truck was allegedly stolen in Surrey, on August 13, and the trailer with the canoes was stolen in Kelowna earlier on Aug. 19.

“At this early stage in the investigation, nothing has been ruled out. Investigators are continuing to work to positively identify the driver and contact next‑of‑kin for the passenger.”

Anyone with information about this collision, including any dash camera video, who has yet to speak with police is asked to contact Keremeos RCMP at 250‑499‑2250.

Related: First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again
Next story
Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

Just Posted

Selkirk College makes masks mandatory for students, staff

Masks will be required at every Selkirk campus

Restorative pole project finished in Edgewood

Louanne Flintoft painted, stained and carved portions of pole to complete the project

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

No new COVID-19 cases in Kootenay Boundary in first half of August

As of Aug. 13, no new cases in the previous two weeks

Boaters asked to avoid using Slocan Lake to make room for water bombers

Five water bombers were collecting water from the lake on Wednesday morning

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

Most Read