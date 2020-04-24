File photo

Parents unsatisfied with amount of child care spaces in SD 10: Survey

Almost 80 per cent of respondents said there wasn’t enough child care spaces in district

Parents are having difficulty accessing child care services in Nakusp and surrounding communities, according to findings from an online survey conducted by School District 10.

Almost 80 per cent of the 85 number of people surveyed said they didn’t think there was an adequate supply of child care spaces in the district, the survey findings show.

READ MORE: Details emerge on new daycare proposal from school district

Over 55 per cent of survey respondents said there needed to be more infant-toddler care services in the district.

In terms of services, about 50 per cent of survey respondents said that having before-and-after school care in the district was important to them.

The survey was conducted in mid- April and results of the survey were unveiled by SD 10 superintendent Terry Taylor at a meeting on April 21.

To help ease service demand, Taylor said she’s currently in the process of applying for provincial funding to help build a new child care centre at the Nakusp Elementary School.

If the project goes ahead, the facility would be able to accommodate up to 36 early learning spaces for toddlers and children.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

child care policy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP
Next story
B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Just Posted

Parents unsatisfied with amount of child care spaces in SD 10: Survey

Almost 80 per cent of respondents said there wasn’t enough child care spaces in district

Castlegar Sculpturewalk to take place despite COVID-19 crisis

Cancellation of opening gala, physical distancing signage and online voting are some changes to event

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Morning Start: The world’s oldest intact passenger sternwheeler can be found along Kootenay Lake

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, April 24

Nakusp Centennial Golf Course set to open for members only on May 9

The course said it will be implementing strict safety protocols to combat spread of COVID-19

COVID-19: B.C. records four new deaths as hospitalizations dip below 100

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix encourage everyone to maintain a physical distance

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

Man arrested for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Vancouver Aquarium, at risk of permanently closing, raises $600K in donations

The pandemic shuttered the doors of the tourist attraction and conservation organization in March

Hints of COVID-19 relief for B.C. as restaurants, haircuts considered

‘Halfway point’ for Canada, three months after B.C.’s first case

Most Read