Parents unsatisfied with amount of child care spaces in SD 10: Survey

Almost 80 per cent of respondents said there wasn’t enough child care spaces in district

Parents are having difficulty accessing child care services in Nakusp and surrounding communities, according to findings from an online survey conducted by School District 10.

Almost 80 per cent of the 85 number of people surveyed said they didn’t think there was an adequate supply of child care spaces in the district, the survey findings show.

Over 55 per cent of survey respondents said there needed to be more infant-toddler care services in the district.

In terms of services, about 50 per cent of survey respondents said that having before-and-after school care in the district was important to them.

The survey was conducted in mid- April and results of the survey were unveiled by SD 10 superintendent Terry Taylor at a meeting on April 21.

To help ease service demand, Taylor said she’s currently in the process of applying for provincial funding to help build a new child care centre at the Nakusp Elementary School.

If the project goes ahead, the facility would be able to accommodate up to 36 early learning spaces for toddlers and children.

