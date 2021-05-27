Paranormal investigators coming to Canada’s smallest city

Greenwood mayor Barry Noll said investigators would look into reputed hauntings at City Hall, McArthur Centre

Paranormal investigators are looking into reputed hauntings in Greenwood, residents heard at Tuesday’s city council meeting, May 25.

Mayor Barry Noll said he’d invited a four-person crew from the Amazon Prime series True North Paranormal (TNP) to begin filming at City Hall and the McArthur Centre starting Friday, June 4.

Paranormal investigators intend to find out what lurks behind the façade at Greenwood City Hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The McArthur Centre’s basement, formerly the city’s mortuary, would be of particular interest to anyone looking for “spooks and haunts,” Noll told The Times.

“I went in to chat with the people from the arts’ club who use the McArthur Centre when the TV crew came in early April: The first thing I asked when I opened the door was, ‘Does this building have any ghosts?’ and they all said, “Yes!”

TNP’s Denise Frocklage said co-hosts Karina and Jon Kozuska will also tour the old powerhouse on the Western outskirts of the city. That investigation will be broadcast via Facebook live.

Greenwood’s McArthur Centre once housed the city’s mortuary, according to Mayor Barry Noll. File photo

“Like anyone else in our field, we’re going to be looking for proof of the paranormal,” Frocklage explained.

“It’s an unproven science at this point, so we’re looking to clear up a lot of the hearsay when it comes to what we do.”

Focklage said TNP was in discussions with Amazon Prime about making the finished show available to Canadian subscribers. TNP also runs on the streaming service Paraflix, she said.

Greenwood and area residents who believe their properties are haunted are asked to call TNP’s Dean Trumbley at 250-558-8951.

 

