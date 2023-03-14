Pacific Coastal Airlines will be ending flight service between Cranbrook and Vancouver. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be ending flight service between Cranbrook and Vancouver. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)

Pacific Coastal Airlines ending Cranbrook to Vancouver flight service

Pacific Coastal Airlines is ending regular flight service between Vancouver International Airport and the Canadian Rockies International Airport at the end of April, according to a company announcement.

The company blamed shortages with pilots and aircraft maintenance personnel as it continues to experience challenges coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our organization continues to emerge from the pandemic we are experiencing operational constraints due to the critical pilot and aircraft maintenance engineer shortage,” said Johnathan Richardson, Vice President of Customer & Commercial. “We are unable to offer our desired level of flight frequency and capacity and have made the difficult decision to suspend flights between Vancouver and Cranbrook, as well as reduce capacity in other markets in our network, to ensure that we can maintain offering a reliable and robust flight schedule for 2023.”

Pacific Coastal Airlines has been operating the service between the two airports since 2003, with a brief interruption in 2020 due to a pilot shortage just as the pandemic began. However, market conditions rebounded and the service resumed a few months later.

Customers affected by the cancellation will be contacted and offered a full refund, according to the company.

Air Canada and WestJet provide flight service between Cranbrook and Vancouver.

