‘Out of control’ wildfire near Penticton grows to 250 hectares

Photo submitted, Daniel Slootweg
Dee Hanson
Photo submitted: Ronald Jackson

UPDATE: 8:20 p.m.

As dusk sets in, flames from the 250-hectare fire at Mount Christie are becoming more visible.

Witnesses continue to take to social media, posting their photos of the blaze.

_______________

UPDATE: 6:36 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire has now grown to 250 hectares in size according to the BC Wildfire Service.

More information and updates from the BC Wildfire Service can be found here.

“We anticipate we will see further growth once we are able to get a more accurate track of the fire,” reads a tweet from the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: 5:51 p.m.

The Mount Christie wildfire has now grown to 10 hectares in size according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and the fire is now classified as a wildfire of note,” reads a tweet from BC Wildfire.

The fire is approximately 6 kilometres north of Okanagan Falls on the east side of Skaha Lake.

The status of the fire is currently active with zero per cent being contained. BC Wildfire has indicated the fire is an active surface fire with an organized flame front.

More information can be found here.

UPDATE: 5:06 p.m.

The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen is issuing an evacuation order for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area of Okanagan Falls, as the Mount Christie wildfire continues to spread.

Click here to find a full list of impacted properties.

20200818_1630_RDOS_EOC_Evac… by Jen Zee on Scribd

If your residence has been placed on an evacuation order, you’re asked to register at ess.gove.bc.ca or at 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

Police have set-up a road block in the southbound lanes of South Main Street near Skaha Marina. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

————-

ORIGINAL:

A wildfire is burning out-of-control in the Mount Christie area above the Heritage Hills neighbourhood about 6 km north of Okanagan Falls.

The fire was first reported about 2 p.m., Tuesday, after witnesses saw smoke billowing above Eastside Road and Skaha Lake.

The blaze is estimated at 10 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire is working to gain access to the blaze and crews are being supported by air tankers.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is described as an active surface fire with an organized flame front.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) Emergency Services has confirmed that air and ground resources are currently being deployed to the fire. Boaters are asked to avoid the area.

Investigators are en route to determine what caused the fire.

More to come.

Most Read