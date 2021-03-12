The Clarke Lake field near the community of Fort Nelson is expected to be producing power by 2024. (B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation)

The Clarke Lake field near the community of Fort Nelson is expected to be producing power by 2024. (B.C. Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation)

Ottawa funds development of First Nations-owned B.C. geothermal project

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Reagan says the project will use the skills of oil and gas workers in the area

Ottawa is committing $40 million to fund the development of geothermal power from a diminishing natural gas field in northern British Columbia.

The Clarke Lake field near the community of Fort Nelson is expected to be producing power by 2024.

The project is owned by the Fort Nelson and Saulteau First Nations.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Reagan says the project will use the skills of oil and gas workers in the area.

He says that will create opportunities for workers who have lost jobs as natural gas resources gradually deplete.

The project is expected to generate up to 15 megawatts of green energy, which is enough to power up to 14,000 households and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25,000 tonnes.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says
Next story
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

Just Posted

Silverton Co-work Society Board Members L-R Miranda Hughes, Morgen Bardati, Ellen Kinsel, Paula Shandro, Robin McNabb, Mick Wilson. (Submitted)
Silverton Co-work Society to build community food centre

North Slocan Valley to have access to commercial kitchen, culinary tools and space for workshops

Nelson council has decided large computing complexes have no place in the city. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson council bans bitcoin mining, ‘industrial scale computing’ from city

Bitcoin mining and data centres have huge electrical footprints, council says

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

FortisBC says 30 Rainbow Trout, like the one seen here with a green tag, are being monitored in Kootenay River. Photo: Submitted
FortisBC asks fishers to watch out for tagged Rainbow Trout in Kootenay River

The fish are part of a three-year study

Castlegar and District Community Services Society is operating a shelter and other services from the former Flamingo Hotel. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar shelter answers questions about operations at new site

Castlegar and District Community services is operating the shelter at the old Flaming Hotel

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Graph tracks infections of long-term care home residents after they get their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 15, 2020 to Feb. 15, 2021. Infections fell off sharply after three weeks. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 vaccine protects health staff, seniors best after three weeks

B.C. data show new infections dropped rapidly after first jab

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack “Sig” Sigvaldason. (Pixabay.com)
Black Press Media acquires NNSL Media in Northwest Territories, Nunavut

NNSL was founded in 1972 by Jack ‘Sig’ Sigvaldason

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Most Read