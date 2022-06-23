Osprey nest rescued from high water in Kootenay Lake

Conservation Officers, biologists, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen rescued an osprey nest from high water on Kootenay Lake. (BCCOS file)

An osprey’s offspring was successfully saved from high water this week after the BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) and wildlife biologists rescued a nest from Kootenay Lake.

The BCCOS posted to Facebook on Wednesday (June 22) to say that rising water levels lead to a precarious situation with the Osprey nest.

“The nest was close to being flooded and with the forecast calling for a further rise in water levels, it needed to be moved,” the BCCOS said in an online post. “The recent rescue unfolded in Kalso Bay, and included Ministry of Forests wildlife [biologists], COs, a retired park ranger and a concerned citizen.”

The rescue team was able to get to the nest via boat, and BCCOS says that the mother osprey was “very calm” while she watched the rescue from a nearby tree.

“Very carefully, two eggs – which were secured in a warm cooler – and the nest were moved approx. 15 metres to a higher piling,” BCCOS wrote. “Moments later, the osprey returned to her newfound nest.”

To report an incident or wildlife concern, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

