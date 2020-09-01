The centre will help create more child care spaces in the Slocan Valley. File photo

Opening of New Denver child care centre delayed until at least October

SD 10 superintendent said the COVID-19 crisis caused delays in getting project materials

The grand opening of the Goat Mountain Child Care Centre in New Denver won’t be occurring on Sept. 8 as previously thought.

School District 10 superintendent Terry Taylor has announced the opening has been delayed until at least Oct. 1.

“We had some supplies issues due to the pandemic where materials that were being ordered just didn’t arrive on time,” said Taylor.

“That included everything from flooring, lights, and plumbing supplies.”

The child care society that is operating the new centre has also avoided ordering indoor furniture due to the delays.

Taylor noted that a grand opening celebration is still anticipated to occur when the centre opens up at Lucerne Elementary School.

“To maintain physical distancing, we’re looking at having the grand opening around a new play area that’s been designed outside the centre,” said Taylor.

“We would also want Katrine Conroy, the MLA for Kootenay West, to attend the opening.”

The centre will create 30 school-age spaces and 16 spaces for children under the age of 12 once it opens. Amenities will also include two child care rooms, two accessible washrooms and a kitchen.

The project is still on budget and its expected to cost around $742,000.

