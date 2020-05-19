Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on COVID-19 in B.C., May 16, 2020. (B.C. government)

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

B.C. public health officials reported only two new cases of COVID-19 May 19, as the province began its second stage of reopening businesses.

One of the new cases was recorded from the 14 care homes that still have outbreaks, along with five acute care units in B.C. hospitals. In health care facilities, there have been 326 residents test positive and 203 staff.

The three additional deaths recorded May 19 were also among patients in care facilities, one in Vancouver Coastal Health Region and two in Fraser Health. There have been 146 people whose death is related to the coronavirus pandemic since it began early this year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the low total of new cases is encouraging as B.C. begins to reopen restaurants and other businesses.

“We would not ease these restrictions if we didn’t think we could do so safely,” Henry said.

RELATED: ‘Pandemic pay’ bonuses go to B.C. public sector workers

RELATED: B.C. businesses grapple with new public health protocols

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reports that more than 118,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been completed in B.C. with more than 1,800 a day at current rates. Public health has been advising people with common symptoms such as dry cough and fever to ask their doctor to be referred for testing.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said non-urgent surgeries have now resumed in all of B.C.’s five health regions, with 49 sites taking surgical patients to begin dealing with 30,000 surgeries that have been delayed due to the pandemic.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

