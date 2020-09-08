One positive COVID-19 test in Kaslo

The staff member is doing well and other staff have tested negative

A staff member at Kaslo’s ACE Building Supplies tested positive for COVID-19 last week and is doing well, according to a Facebook post from the company on Sept. 7.

“Everyone at Ace is feeling well,” the post states. “Other staff tests have been negative. We have four people in isolation and the store has had two major cleanings along with our usual daily wipe downs.”

The company has been in touch with WorkSafeBC and Interior Health and both have agreed it can carry on with its current COVID-19 Safety Plan.

“When entering ACE, you MUST sanitize your hands, social distance and we recommend a mask. We will continue with our thorough cleaning,” the company said.

“Our staff are told to stay home if they do not feel well. Thank you to our staff and the community for the support.”

As of Sept. 3 there had been just 17 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Kootenay Boundary sub-region of Interior Health since January, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, and this is the first confirmed case in the Kaslo area.

Interior Health announced 21 new cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3. The region has had a total of 450 cases since the pandemic began.

