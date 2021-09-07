(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

One person dies in single-vehicle crash near Paulson Summit

The incident occurred on Highway 3 between Castlegar and Christina Lake

One person died in a single-vehicle accident near the Paulson Summit on Labour Day.

The incident occurred around 5:00 p.m on Highway 3, west of Nancy Greene Provincial Park.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to the scene as well as BC Ambulance and Trail RCMP.

According to KBRFR Deputy Chief Glen Gallamore, the lone occupant of the vehicle succumbed to injuries as a result of the crash.

The incident closed the highway for several hours.

Trail RCMP is investigating the incident.

More to come …

