One new COVID-19 case in Interior Health

Twenty-five cases are active and on isolation

Interior Health recorded just one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, bringing the region’s case-count to 557 since the pandemic began.

Twenty-five cases remain active and one person is hospitalized with the virus.

Seven cases remain linked to an outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna, declared on Sept. 25.

B.C. recorded a total of 115 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There are no new coronavirus-related deaths or health care facility outbreaks, with three active in acute-care and 15 in long-term or assisted living facilities. There are 1,387 active cases province-wide, and 3,042 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 8,296 people who recovered after positive tests.

