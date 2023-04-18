RCMP in front of the Maples where a shooting allegedly took place on the morning of April 18. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

RCMP in front of the Maples where a shooting allegedly took place on the morning of April 18. (Logan Lockhart - Western News)

One in custody after shooting near Penticton elementary school

The school went into a hold-and-secure state out of an abundance of caution

A reported shooting at the Maples in Penticton put the nearby Queen’s Park Elementary School on alert early on Tuesday morning.

According to a witness, as many as 14 police vehicles responded to Maple Street after shots were heard around 8:15 a.m.

No police tape was visible at the scene and RCMP had mostly left by 9:15 a.m.

READ ALSO: “Everything is gone’: Multiple homes destroyed in Penticton multiplex fire

Queen’s Park put itself into a hold-and-secure state, not a lockdown, out of an abundance of caution and alerted parents with an email after being contacted by RCMP.

One person was seen being taken away in handcuffs by the RCMP, according to a witness at the scene.

The RCMP have been contacted for more information.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPentictonPenticton shooting

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thousands of Canadians missed out on federal housing and dental benefits: report
Next story
Murder charge laid in stabbing of Ethan Bespflug, 17 on a Surrey bus

Just Posted

A rockslide has closed the Pulpit Rock trail near Nelson. Photo: Submitted
‘We would have been crushed and killed’: Rock slide on Nelson’s Pulpit Rock Trail just misses hikers

Kimmy Guo with her piece entitled Rebellion at the Selkirk College digital arts program year end show. She says the exercise was to use many techniques in one piece. Photo Bill Metcalfe
Selkirk College digital arts students launch their careers at weekend showcase

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gathered for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on March 11 after a previous event was postponed due to online threats. A new drag story time has been announced for May 6. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATED: Drag story time to be held in Nelson after previous event postponed by threats

The ballet component of the Kootenay Festival of the Arts took to the stage at The Bailey Theatre, April 13. Photo: Jim Bailey
Talent returns to Trail for Kootenay Festival of the Arts