One death associated with COVID-19 outbreak at Trail hospital

The outbreak has now been declared over

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail has been declared over, but unfortunately there was one death associated with the outbreak, according to Interior Health.

The outbreak was originally declared on May 24, 2022, for the third-floor medical unit of the hospital.

There were 15 COVID-19 cases in the unit during the outbreak and only essential visitors were allowed. Visits to the surgical unit were also limited as a precaution.

A COVID-19 outbreak is still ongoing at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver on the long-term care unit.

According to the BCCDC, 29 people were hospitalized across the Interior Health region due to COVID-19 during the week of May 22 – 28. The precious week (May 15 – 21) there were 63 hospitalizations.

READ MORE: Nelson CARES launches medical bus service to Trail



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

COVID-19Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital