One dead in Balfour house fire

Police are investigating, calling the fire ‘suspicious’

A house fire near Balfour has claimed the life of one person.

“Although an exact cause of the fire is not yet known, investigators are treating the blaze as suspicious in nature at this time,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP, in a news release.

“Efforts remain underway to confirm the identity of the individual whose remains were found inside the home.”

The blaze in the 6100 block Sykes Road started shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday and was attended by the Balfour- Harrop and North Shore fire departments.

The RCMP are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to call 1-877-987-8477.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Just Posted

One dead in Balfour house fire

Police are investigating, calling the fire ‘suspicious’

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Morning Start: How much do you know about the history of Castlegar?

Here is your morning start for Friday, April 10

BC Housing enlists Nelson hotels, Kalein Centre for COVID-19 isolation spaces

The service is for people either at-risk of or currently homeless

Nakusp business completes first set of masks for residents in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

Vulnerable residents and essential workers can now contact Your Green Kitchen to place order

VIDEO: Easter festivities may be scaled back, but it can still be a fun holiday

COVID-19 circumstances have dictated that the holidays may not be perfect

B.C. jails grant early release for close to 100 inmates due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

COVID-19 world update: U.S. to start antibody tests; drones enforce lockdown in Italy

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world

Lower Mainland hunting store sees 200% increase in firearm sales

Co-owner of Wanstalls says increase due to a variety of reasons

People needing addiction services feeling ‘abandoned’ during pandemic

The province is trying to increase access to addiction care through a phone line of experts, doctors

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement starts taking applications

$300 to $500 to landlords for April, May and June if eligible

Reality TV show about bodybuilders still filming in Okanagan, amid COVID-19

Five bodybuilders from across the country flew to Kelowna to move into a house for a reality TV show

Most Read