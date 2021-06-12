Old growth protesters begin 24-hour blockade of Castlegar’s main street

Old growth logging protesters have once again blocked Columbia Avenue in the heart of Castlegar’s downtown district. Protesters arrived Saturday afternoon in front of City Hall and the Castlegar RCMP detachment and intend on staying for 24 hours, or until their demands are met.

Blockades are in place as well as tents, campers and vehicles. On Saturday evening, there were about 25 people occupying the site.

Both lanes of Columbia Avenue at the 400 block are closed and traffic is being detoured around the area.

RCMP Sgt. Monty Taylor says public safety will be top of mind for police as they balance compliance of the current Provincial Health Order with peoples’ right to protest.

“Public safety, police officer safety and the right to peaceful, lawful and safe protest are priorities of the police,” said Taylor.

A similar protest was held May 31 and four people were arrested for refusing to leave the street.

The event was planned by Extinction Rebellion and according to organizers the occupation is led by high school students, college students, small business owners and retired farmers from Castlegar, Nelson, and several surrounding communities, including Slocan, Kaslo, and New Denver.

The groups demands include ending old growth logging, ending clear cutting, amnesty for all those arrested in B.C. related to Fairy Creek, West Kootenay MLA and Forest Minister Katrine Conroy resigning and real climate action to reduce GHGs to net zero by 2025.

