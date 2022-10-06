(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following assault allegations

Predator Ridge set plans in motion in June, becoming one of the first organizations to do so

Predator Ridge Resort has announced that it cut ties with Hockey Canada following multiple sexual assault allegations against the organization.

In recent days, big corporations like Telus, Canadian Tire, and Tim Hortons have also distanced themselves from Hockey Canada, but Predator Ridge says it was one of the first to do so back in June.

“We have notified Hockey Canada that we are permanently severing ties with them,” Predator Ridge management said in an email to Capital News. “We were one of the first partners to suspend all activities back in June and have taken the next step this week to terminate our relationship.”

Predator Ridge was announced as the ‘summer home of Hockey Canada’ back in February 2012, as many of the biggest stars of the NHL make the Okanagan their off-season getaway.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward announces he’s cancer free

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyKelownaOkanaganVernon

Previous story
Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized for second time
Next story
B.C.’s Ombudsperson wants to hear from people impacted by 2021 floods, wildfires

Just Posted

The City of Nelson isn’t offering mail-in ballots for the Oct. 15 election. Photo: Tyler Harper
Most Kootenay cities offering mail-in ballots, but not Nelson, Grand Forks

The B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission entertains presentations at the Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers April 28. From left, Supreme Court Justice Nitya Iyer (chair); Linda Tynan, local government management consultant; and Anton Boegman, B.C.’s chief electoral officer. (Thom Barker photo)
Changes proposed to Kootenays in B.C. electoral boundary tweaks

Image: RCMP logo
Mother killed, 4 children injured in head-on crash near Trail

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior Health advising drug testing after recent overdoses