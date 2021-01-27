Oh ‘deer’: Bambi breaks into Kamloops home

A deer got trapped into a Kamloops home and had to be escorted out by RCMP

An intruder of the Bambi variety broke into a house in Westsyde last Saturday, causing property damage before being safely apprehended by Mounties who attended the unusual call.

On Jan. 23, Kamloops RCMP officers responded to the report of a deer inside a residence in the 900-block of Pine Springs Road, which backs onto the Lac Du Bois protected area.

The deer gained entry through a small dog door and was jumping at the fireplace and a window, damaging a TV and some other items in the process of trying to escape the abode.

Officers used a blanket to cover the deer’s head, then held it down, placed a rug underneath it, and slid the deer out of the house, Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

Evelyn said the deer appeared uninjured, other than receiving a minor cut to its mouth when it entered the house through the dog door.

“Wildlife inside a house can be extremely destructive,” Evelyn said. “In this case, police were able to safely help the deer out, preventing any further harm from occurring to the animal or the house.”

