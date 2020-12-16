Teck is proposing a significant expansion to their Fording River Operations.

Numbers rise at Teck operations: IH declares outbreak

IH said there were no indication COVID-19 had spread into the Elk Valley community

Interior Health has officially declared the growing cases of COVID-19 at Teck’s facilities in the Elk Valley as an outbreak, with 27 cases as of Wednesday Dec. 16.

The outbreak spans residents of the Interior Health as well as out-of-province residents.

“Cases have been identified with residences in multiple jurisdictions, including Interior Health, Vancouver Island Health, Alberta, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland,” said IH in a release.

The number of cases has continued to rise – Teck reported 16 cases last week before updating it to 25 only yesterday (Dec. 15).

There are currently 15 active cases at the water treatment facility under construction near Fording River, eight active cases at Fording River itself – both near Elkford – and another four active cases at the Elkview operations – near Sparwood.

“Ten of the 27 cases reside within Interior Health and these cases are self-isolating with support from local public health,” said Interior Health.

“There is currently no indication of COVID-19 spread into the community, however, everyone in all communities should remain vigilant.”

Teck has reported it has been enhancing its COVID-19 protocols, including reducing the workforce at the water treatment plant and lowering capacity at the Elk Valley Lodge contractor housing facility in Elkford.

READ MORE: Teck reports more new cases, enhanced protocols to stop spread of COVID-19


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Coronavirus

Search called off for sailor who possibly fell overboard from navy ship en route to Esquimalt

