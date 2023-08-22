Norns Creek wildfire north of Castlegar grows while Goose Creek calms

Tuesday rain may help reduce fire activity

The Goose Creek wildfire, 15 kilometres north of Castlegar near Pass Creek, is now under control.

The lightning-caused fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The fire is receiving a full response from BC Wildfire Service that includes helicopters, planes and at times over 30 ground crews working at once.

The perimeter is reported as 10.41 hectares as of Tuesday morning.

Structures are not currently threatened and there are no evacuation orders or alerts in effect at this time.

Windy conditions and the wildfire smoke that moved into the area last week have affected the fire and the ability of crews to fight it.

Upper Norns Creek wildfire

A new lightning-caused wildfire was discovered Saturday, Aug. 19, to the west of the Goose Creek fire.

The Upper Norns Creek fire is estimated to be about 100 hectares and out of control as of press time.

It is receiving a modified response from BCWS. This means the fire is managed using a combination of techniques with a goal of minimizing costs and damage while maximizing ecological benefits from the fire. This response method is used when there is no immediate threat to values.

Rain began to fall in Castlegar on Tuesday morning with the potential to assist in changing the status of this fire.

READ MORE: Whitewater Ski Resort offering free accommodation for wildfire evacuees


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
follow us on Twitter


Sign up for the Castlegar News newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox.

B.C. Wildfires 2023castlegar

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country showing low fire activity

Just Posted

Norns Creek wildfire north of Castlegar grows while Goose Creek calms

Whitewater Ski Resort has opened Hummingbird Lodge and Campground. Photo: Submitted
Whitewater Ski Resort offering free accommodation for wildfire evacuees

A hot spot from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire burns in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Eby condemns ‘disaster tourism’, equipment tampering as B.C. wildfires burn

On set of the Hallmark film, Love in Glacier National Park: A National Park Romance, filmed at Fernie Alpine Resort in November-December 2022. Photo: Submitted
New study to explore potential growth of Kootenay film industry