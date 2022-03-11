No victims, no foul: Alberta premier files defence in defamation suit

Statement of defence says groups that brought the lawsuit cannot be identified from his remarks

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney gives a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The premier has filed his defence in a defamation lawsuit brought against him over his remarks on the release of an Inquiry into supposed misinformation about the province’s energy industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has filed his defence in a defamation lawsuit brought against him over his remarks on the release of the Inquiry into supposed misinformation about the province’s energy industry.

The lawsuit was filed against Kenney last month by five environmental groups, which allege the premier twisted Steve Allan’s findings into whether the groups were using foreign funding to try and landlock Alberta oil by spreading misinformation.

Allan found no wrongdoing or misleading information, but Kenney is accused of saying otherwise on both social media and government websites.

Kenney’s statement of defence says none of the groups that brought the lawsuit can be identified from his remarks.

Even if they could be, the statement says Kenney’s remarks were fair comment and adds the plaintiffs are unable to show they suffered any damages from them.

Paul Champ, the lawyer for the environmentalists, says he expects the matter will likely go to trial.

—The Canadian Press

