No tax increase for Nakusp property owners

Nakusp property owners will not be seeing a tax increase in 2020.

Village of Nakusp council adopted their 2020-2024 Financial Plan during a meeting on May 11.

Included in the plan is that the tax rate will stay the same for Nakusp households in 2020.

In terms of revenue, the village anticipates to collect almost $1.07 million from municipal property taxes and almost $570,000 in water fees in 2020.

In total, the village plans to receive almost $4.6 million in consolidated revenue in 2020.

The village anticipates to spend just over $3.6 million in total operating expenditures in 2020.

In an online city council agenda, the village said it hopes to collect more revenue from the tourism industry moving forward.

The village said it will be using its surplus funding to cover future costs like capital projects, hot springs costs and a fire truck replacement.

