No passenger flights at West Kootenay Regional Airport until at least September

You unfortunately won’t be able to fly in and out of West Kootenay Regional Airport anytime soon.

The City of Castlegar has announced that Air Canada has extended the suspension of all it passenger flights through the airport until at least Sept. 8, 2020.

This is the third time that the airline has announced changes to flight operations out of the airport since late March due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to the city.

“We know this creates inconvenience for travellers and it has a significant impact on the city’s finances,” says Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone in a press release.

“The city is losing approximately $65,000 each month. There are no passenger flights at the airport.”

The airport will still remain open for general aviation, medical air, cargo services and the Southeast Fire Centre.

The city has also written to the federal and provincial governments to ask for financial support to operate the airport, which has seen revenue losses of up to 95 per cent due to the crisis.

Typically, the the airport serves up to 80,000 passengers on an annual basis.

