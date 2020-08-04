The B.C. Centre for Disease Control publishes some basic COVID-19 information for areas smaller than the Interior Health region as a whole. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

No new COVID cases in Kootenay-Boundary

Interior Health says as of July 30, there were no additional cases in the previous two weeks

In the two weeks leading up to July 30, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Kootenay Boundary sub-region of Interior Health.

There have been 13 cases reported in Kootenay Boundary since January, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Kootenay Boundary, which has a population of about 77,000, includes Castlegar, Christina Lake, Grand Forks, Greenwood, Kaslo, Midway, Nakusp, Nelson, New Denver, Rock Creek, Rossland, Salmo, Trail, Winlaw, and all other smaller and rural communities in the area.

A spokesperson for the Centre for Disease Control told Black Press the agency does not break down these sub-regional numbers into numbers of deaths and recoveries, or categorize cases according to age or gender. Those numbers are only available for Interior Health as a whole.

“We don’t have the information at that level of granularity,” she said.

In the Interior Health area as a whole (population 762,124), there have been 369 cases in total since January and 45 new cases reported between between July 24 and 30.


