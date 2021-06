The region was unaffected by the pandemic during the week of June 13 to 19

Don’t take those masks off yet, but the West Kootenay went a week in June without a single new COVID-19 case.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says the region was unblemished by the pandemic during the week of June 13 to 19.

The East Kootenay wasn’t as lucky, with 21 new cases in the Windermere region, 19 in Fernie, 10 in Cranbrook and two in Kimberley.

B.C. continues to see new COVID-19 cases plummet, with just 87 announced Wednesday. Of those, Interior Health accounted for 41.

