No new COVID-19 cases in Nakusp – again

There’s an upcoming vaccination clinic from April 21 to 24

Once again, there are no new COVID-19 cases in Nakusp.

There were no cases of the virus in the Arrow Lakes region in March, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

In total, the region has had three cases of COVID-19 since January, 2020.

All Nakusp residents above the age of 18 will be able to get a vaccine against the virus at an upcoming clinic April 21 to 24 at the community centre. Interior Health is making an exception for the community due to its remoteness.

READ MORE: Everyone 18+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine at April 21-24 clinic in Nakusp

“The vaccinations will be great,” said Mayor Tom Zeleznik.

“Everyone will be on the same playing field.”

Zeleznik said he wanted to thank residents for following safety protocols for the last year, particularly the businesses that are facing hardships.

While the road to normalcy is long, Zeleznik said this vaccination inches us closer, especially towards being able to hug each other again.

“That will be very important.”

The vaccination clinic in Nakusp is hosted at the Nakusp Senior Citizen Association. Appointments are required ahead of time and can be made by calling 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus