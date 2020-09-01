No new cases of COVID-19 overnight: Interior Health

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region remains at 440

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in the Interior Health region, according to the health authority.

This means the number of cases in the region remains at 440.

Currently, 15 cases are active and those individuals are in isolation, with no one at the hospital.

The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases, with one active case remaining. All seven cases are staff members, who caught the virus at an off-site training session.

READ: Kelowna’s Canada Day ‘COVID-19 cluster’ declared over

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Just Posted

Opening of New Denver child care centre delayed until at least October

SD 10 superintendent said the COVID-19 crisis caused delays in getting project materials

KBRH new Emergency Department open for business

KBRH Health Foundation commits $1-million to Emergency Department project

Residents fume as out-of-town visitors monopolize Arrow Lakes beaches

It’s becoming a problem across the regional district

Future operations of Edgewood reading centre uncertain

The centre has been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 crisis

Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grows to 445 hectares

Controlled burnoff operation, high winds responsible for fire’s growth

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

No new cases of COVID-19 overnight: Interior Health

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region remains at 440

Cranbrook firefighters responding to highly visible building fire

Vancant building, adjacent restaurant engulfed in flames on Tuesday afternoon in Cranbrook.

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

Most Read