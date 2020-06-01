No immediate threat of flooding in Nakusp area: RDCK official

High water levels have been reported near Burton and Edgewood last weekend

High water levels have been reported along Caribou Creek near Burton, where a private bridge is reported washed out. Photo: Jim Robertson

There isn’t an immediate threat of flooding in the Nakusp area, according to Regional District Central Kootenay communications coordinator Dan Elliott.

The announcement comes as many West Kootenay communities were given an evacuation order on Saturday due to rising water levels in local creeks and rivers. A state of local emergency was declared in all 11 RDCK electoral areas, and all communities and municipalities were placed on evacuation alert except Nelson and Castlegar.

Over the entire Arrow Lakes region, Elliott said Eagle Creek near Edgewood was one particular area of concern for crews last weekend.

“Some debris recently got dragged down along the creek, which created an opportunity for log jams,” said Elliott. “While some trees have moved along, there are still a few in the creek that have to be assessed and dealt with.”

Elliott said the chance of flooding along the creek is likely to decrease in the coming days.

“Local water levels are going down to their pre-levels prior to the storm we had last weekend,” he said. “The forecast over the next few days is optimistic with no rain and cooler temperatures.”

No residents living near the creek have been given an evacuation order yet, according to Elliott.

Burton resident Jim Robertson said high water levels along Stoney Creek almost washed out a road in his community last weekend.

A private bridge was also reported washed across Caribou Creek near Burton, according to Robertson.

While water levels seem to be receding in communities around the Arrow Lakes, Elliott said residents should still take some precautionary steps.

“We’re warning people to take extreme caution when they’re close to creeks, rivers and any type of waterway,” said Elliott.

“Right now, riverbanks could be undermined and undercut. A lot of times, you don’t know of the extent of the damages around the banks so people need to be really careful around waterways right now.”

Elliot said RDCK crews will continue to monitor creek and river levels on the Arrow Lakes closely over the coming days with Environment Canada and the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

