A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

NewsAlert: Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets

Health Canada regulators agree with Pfizer and BioNTech that you can regularly get six doses out of each vial of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says Canada is amending the label on the vials in Canada, which previously indicated the vials contained five doses.

Now it will say there are six.

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets as Pfizer already began allocating vials for Canada’s shipments based on each containing six rather than five.

Canada’s contract with Pfizer and BioNTech is to buy 40 million doses this year, with four million to be shipped by the end of March, and most of the rest before the end of September.

The United States, Europe and the World Health Organization all made that change last month.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to do clinical trial of COVID-19 drug on emergency basis to treat severe cases
Next story
Poll suggests Americans split over decision to impeach Trump as Senate trial begins

Just Posted

Chandra Moon (centre) is seen here at home with her kids Jaeden Radcliffe (left) and Mackenzie Moon. Moon organizes adopt-a-senior events meant to show appreciation for seniors living on their own. Photo: Tyler Harper
Have a heart: Nelson woman reaches out to isolated seniors

Chandra Moon organizes a gift-giving initiative for elders on their own

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

Brenda Haley shares these fantastic views taken during a snowshoe trek in the Kootenay Pass on Sunday, Jan. 24. Photos: Brenda Haley
Extreme cold warning for the West Kootenay

Frigid temperatures expected this week, following a mild and sodden January

Pat Henman: "I wrote this book for many reasons, one of them being that the criminal system re-look at their treatment of victims, plus to loudly suggest that lawmakers devise a plan to make sure a repeat or first offender can never do this again to innocent people." Photo: Bill Metcalfe
The power of healing: Nelson’s Pat Henman publishes memoir about near-fatal car accident

Beyond the Legal Limit details medical miracles, legal battles, and returning to normal life

Three fishermen spent the night outdoors near Kaslo after losing their way in thick fog. Photo: South Columbia Search and Rescue
Missing fishermen found after spending the night outdoors near Kaslo

The men had been lost in heavy fog

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Computer memory cards are shown on display in a retail store in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate

Fischer is currently serving a life term for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko of Merritt, B.C.

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home in Vancouver, on January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to do clinical trial of COVID-19 drug on emergency basis to treat severe cases

Bamlanivimab is designed to block the COVID -19 virus from attaching to and entering human cells

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
NewsAlert: Health Canada agrees Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials have six doses

The change won’t affect how many doses Canada gets

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)
Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

If more transmissible variants become widespread, restrictions will need to cut down contacts

Most Read